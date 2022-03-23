Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (19-38-6) visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-38-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Kraken rank 16th in the Western Conference (44 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Seattle

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Arizona Stats

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (27th).

The Coyotes put up 2.6 goals per game (161 in 62 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (225 in 63).

Seattle has a -63 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

Arizona is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -59.

The Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals on power-plays (29th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde is Seattle's top contributor with 38 points. He has 16 goals and 22 assists this season.

Jared McCann is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 36 points (23 goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 20 assists for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has conceded 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 1091 saves with an .888 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 61 points are pivotal for Arizona. He has 27 goals and 34 assists in 62 games.

Nick Schmaltz is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 42 total points (1.0 per game), with 18 goals and 24 assists in 43 games.

Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 32 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1058 saves, and has allowed 111 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

