Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (19-38-6) visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-38-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Kraken rank 16th in the Western Conference (44 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Arizona

Kraken vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kraken

-1.5

6

Seattle and Arizona Stats

  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (30th in league), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (27th).
  • The Coyotes put up 2.6 goals per game (161 in 62 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (225 in 63).
  • Seattle has a -63 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
  • Arizona is 30th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -59.
  • The Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals on power-plays (29th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Coyotes have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde is Seattle's top contributor with 38 points. He has 16 goals and 22 assists this season.
  • Jared McCann is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 36 points (23 goals, 13 assists) to the team.
  • Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 20 assists for Seattle.
  • Philipp Grubauer has conceded 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 1091 saves with an .888 save percentage (49th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 61 points are pivotal for Arizona. He has 27 goals and 34 assists in 62 games.
  • Nick Schmaltz is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 42 total points (1.0 per game), with 18 goals and 24 assists in 43 games.
  • Phil Kessel is a top contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 32 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1058 saves, and has allowed 111 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
