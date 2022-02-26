How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) and the Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4) meet in Glendale, Arizona on February 25, 2022 at Gila River Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank sixth with 62 points and the Coyotes are 16th with 30 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Arizona Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (165 in 51 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (185 in 51).

The Coyotes are scoring 2.2 goals per game (32nd in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (16th).

Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +16 (+0.3 per game).

Arizona's goal differential is -70 on the season (32nd in the league).

The Coyotes have conceded 44 power-play goals (31st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 11.9% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been vital to Las Vegas this season, with 40 points in 48 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 35 points (0.8 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 15 assists.

Shea Theodore's season total of 34 points has come from eight goals and 26 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 401 saves with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Arizona offense with 45 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 14.5%.

Phil Kessel has amassed 33 points this season, with six goals and 27 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a key contributor on offense for Arizona with eight goals and 22 assists.

Scott Wedgewood has played 23 games this season, conceding 67 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage (30th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.