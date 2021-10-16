How to Watch Coyotes at Sabres

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NHL season officially underway, the Coyotes travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Saturday night.
    The new NHL season is underway. The Coyotes hitting the road to take on the Sabres in their second game of the year.

    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Bills:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    You can live stream the Coyotes at Sabres game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams are looking to get off to quick starts.

    The Coyotes lost their season opener against the Blue Jackets 8–2. A bounce-back win against the Sabres would provide a big boost to Arizona after a rough opener.

    The Sabres came through with a 5–1 victory over the Canadiens in their season opener. Montreal made a run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, which should make Buffalo feel good about its performance. The Sabres will look to keep their winning streak going against the Coyotes.

    While these two teams have a long way to go before they are considered playoff contenders, a good showing Saturday could help them begin to climb up the standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

