How to Watch Coyotes at Sabres

With the NHL season officially underway, the Coyotes travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Saturday night.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Bills:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Both of these teams are looking to get off to quick starts.

The Coyotes lost their season opener against the Blue Jackets 8–2. A bounce-back win against the Sabres would provide a big boost to Arizona after a rough opener.

The Sabres came through with a 5–1 victory over the Canadiens in their season opener. Montreal made a run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, which should make Buffalo feel good about its performance. The Sabres will look to keep their winning streak going against the Coyotes.

While these two teams have a long way to go before they are considered playoff contenders, a good showing Saturday could help them begin to climb up the standings.

