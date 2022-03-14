How to Watch Coyotes vs. Senators

The Arizona Coyotes are 2-1-0 on their current East Coast road trip and visit the Ottawa Senators in a battle of lottery-bound clubs.

The Coyotes (18-36-4) and Senators (21-32-5) might be well out of the playoff race as the NHL season hits the home stretch. However, Arizona is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games and lost a 3-2 heartbreaker at Boston on Saturday after posting four straight wins. Ottawa had a modest two-game string of victories snapped Saturday night by the Blackhawks.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Coyotes were riding high heading into Boston with a season-high four consecutive victories, but the Bruins got a late third period goal after Arizona rallied back from a 2-0 deficit. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots in the los,s while the Coyotes lost defenseman Jakob Chychrun to a lower body injury during the game.

Arizona has shown some offensive punch of late with 24 goals in its last four games to climb out of last place in the NHL in scoring. The 'Yotes exploded for eight goals in a win over the Senators at home on March 5 and opened their road trip by lighting the lamp nine times in a blowout victory at Detroit.

Ottawa is playing the third of a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators got an overtime power-play goal from Joshua Norris to beat the Kraken on Thursday, before Chicago overwhelmed them 6-3 on Saturday.

Norris leads Ottawa with 22 goals this season. Clayton Keller has 25 markers for Arizona, with four in his last five games.

