The Coyotes head to Philadelphia on Tuesday night searching for their first win of the year when they face the Flyers.

The Coyotes have lost their first nine games of the season and are one of just two winless teams left in the NHL. They will look to break that ignominious streak Tuesday against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Coyotes at Flyers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Coyotes have showed signs of improvement in their last two games and in those games were tied with both the Capitals and Hurricanes in the third period before falling.

Arizona will look to translate the improved play into a win Tuesday night, led by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who paces the team with five assists, and center Clayton Keller, who leads the team with three goals.

Philadelphia comes into the game 4-2-1 on the season but was shut out by the Flames 4–0 in its most recent game. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and marked the first time the Flyers were held under two goals all season.

The Flyers aim to end that offensive drought and bounce back against the Coyotes.

