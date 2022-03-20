How to Watch Coyotes at Sharks

The Sharks look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday evening when they host the Coyotes.

The Sharks wrap up a quick two-game homestand on Sunday looking to snap a three-game losing streak that has dropped them under .500 on the year. San Jose is now just 25-27-8 and it has fallen to seventh place in the Pacific Division.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

The Sharks are now 12 points back of the last playoff spot and will need a huge push to get back into contention as the season comes to a close.

Sunday they hope that can start with a win against a Coyotes team that has won six of their last eight games.

Arizona is coming off a loss to the Penguins on Saturday, but it has been playing its best hockey of the year.

The Coyotes won four in a row for the first time this year at the beginning of March and have improved their record to 20-27-4.

The record doesn't say a lot, but considering where it was at the beginning of the year, it has been a great stretch for Arizona.

Sunday the team will look to keep it up as it tries to send the Sharks home with their fourth straight loss.

