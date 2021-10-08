How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021 NHL preseason coming to a close, the Coyotes will hit the road to face the Golden Knights on Thursday.
    Author:

    The 2021 NHL regular season is close to getting underway, but there are a few preseason matchups that still need to be played. This close to the season, these preseason games become dress rehearsals for the regular season, which are extremely important. 

    On Thursday night, the Arizona Coyotes are hitting the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights:

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

    You can live stream the Coyotes at Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, the Golden Knights ended the season with a 40-14-2 record. That placed them second in the West division. When all was said and done, they made it to the Stanley Cup Semifinals, where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

    On the other side of the rink, the Coyotes finished the 2020 season with a 24-26-6 record and missed the postseason. They will look to turn that around this year.

    So far in preseason play, the Golden Knights hold a 3-2-0 record. They have downed the Colorado Avalanche twice and the Los Angeles Kings once. As for their losses, they have been defeated by the San Jose Sharks and Kings.

    For the Coyotes, they have gone 4-1-0 thus far in exhibition games. Their wins have come over the Kings twice and the Anaheim Ducks twice. On the flip side, they have lost to the Dallas Stars.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
