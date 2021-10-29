How to Watch Coyotes at Capitals

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Coyotes seek their first win of the season as they head to D.C. to face red-hot Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals in NHL action.
    Author:

    After scoring eight goals in seven games, Alexander Ovechkin sits atop the National Hockey League in goals and has his team in first place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Friday's game against Arizona.

    Twice this season, Ovechkin has scored in three consecutive games. Against Arizona, who leads the league in goals allowed, Ovechkin will be looking to light the lamp again.

    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    You can stream Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Coyotes (0-6-1) lost to the reigning champion Lightning last night. Tonight, they face the Capitals (4-0-3), who hoisted the Cup in 2018.

    The schedule makers have not done Arizona any favors, as all six of its games this season have come against teams who have a winning record. They won’t see a team with a losing record until the end of this six-game road trip, when they play at Anaheim next Friday.

    Arizona has scored a league-low in goals this season but may see a boost from forward Barrett Hayton, one of three players called up from their AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

    The 21-year-old center has scored three goals in 34 career games with the Coyotes since the start of the 2019-20 season. The former fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is expected to be available for tonight’s game.

    This will be the first time these two teams have played since the 2019-20 season, when the Coyotes swept Washington.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028095
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Rangers

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17040981
    NHL

    How to Watch Coyotes at Capitals

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17029623
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17049490
    High School Football

    How to Watch Poca vs. Herbert Hoover

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866720 (2)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Maine at Northeastern in College Hockey

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17046974
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Hurricanes

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866718
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in Men's College Hockey

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_16923880
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red

    37 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in Men's College Soccer

    37 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy