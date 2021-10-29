How to Watch Coyotes at Capitals

The Coyotes seek their first win of the season as they head to D.C. to face red-hot Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals in NHL action.

After scoring eight goals in seven games, Alexander Ovechkin sits atop the National Hockey League in goals and has his team in first place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Friday's game against Arizona.

Twice this season, Ovechkin has scored in three consecutive games. Against Arizona, who leads the league in goals allowed, Ovechkin will be looking to light the lamp again.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Coyotes (0-6-1) lost to the reigning champion Lightning last night. Tonight, they face the Capitals (4-0-3), who hoisted the Cup in 2018.

The schedule makers have not done Arizona any favors, as all six of its games this season have come against teams who have a winning record. They won’t see a team with a losing record until the end of this six-game road trip, when they play at Anaheim next Friday.

Arizona has scored a league-low in goals this season but may see a boost from forward Barrett Hayton, one of three players called up from their AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

The 21-year-old center has scored three goals in 34 career games with the Coyotes since the start of the 2019-20 season. The former fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is expected to be available for tonight’s game.

This will be the first time these two teams have played since the 2019-20 season, when the Coyotes swept Washington.