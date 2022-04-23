Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring his 50th goal of the season during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday includes the Washington Capitals (43-23-11) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (22-49-6) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Head-to-head results for Washington vs. Arizona

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2021 Capitals Coyotes 2-0 WAS

Washington and Arizona Stats

The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (261 in 77 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.8 (292 in 77).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Capitals are 14th in goals allowed (3.0).

Washington is +34 overall in goal differential this season, 11th in the NHL.

Arizona is -104 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 61 power-play goals (32nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (on 13.7% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 39 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 10th in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 50 goals and 41 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 24 goals and 53 assists to total 77 points (1.0 per game).

John Carlson has 68 total points for Washington, with 15 goals and 53 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 112 goals (3.00 goals against average) and racked up 974 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 28 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 35 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 63 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 15.8%.

Nick Schmaltz has racked up 54 points this season, with 23 goals and 31 assists.

Phil Kessel has 48 points so far, including seven goals and 41 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has an .899 save percentage (40th in the league), with 1435 total saves, giving up 162 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

