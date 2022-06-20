How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Avalanche look to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the Lightning as the Stanley Cup Finals shift to Tampa Bay.

Game two of this series was absolutely shocking. While the Avalanche came out hot in the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Lightning were able to tie it up and send the game to overtime. The Avs eventually won but the Lighting were once again able to show their resiliency and remind everyone why they are here in the first place going for their third championship in a row. None of that resolve showed up for game two when Colorado simply dominated to take a 2-0 series lead. 

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial today!

The Lightning were not able to make many adjustments from the opener and the rout was on early. The Avalanche scored within the first three minutes and they won 7-0. It felt like it could have been more as every facet of Tampa's game struggled. The Lightning only had 16 shots compared to 30 for the Avalanche. The seven goals were tied for the most ever surrendered by future hall of fame goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. 

The Avalanche are the first team since 1996 to score 11 goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in that year against the Florida Panthers. Colorado is now looking for its first championship since 2001 and after two games, they are looking like the heavy favorites to do so. Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and kept up his hot streak in these finals. Cale Makar kept up his tremendous playoff run as he keeps redefining what it means to be a defenseman in this league. Makar scored two goals in the third but by then the game was well out of reach.

It will help the Lightning that now this series is shifting back home. They have to scrap the last game and pretend it never happened. They also can fall back on the fact that they were down 3-2 against Toronto in the opening round and down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers and then won four in a row. This Avalanche team is just a different beast with much more rest than the Lightning who have made incredibly deep playoff runs for the last three years. Will this be the moment Tampa can get back in this series or will the Avalanche secure a stranglehold to go up 3-0? 

