How to Watch Avalanche at Oilers in Canada

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche will travel to Edmonton to face off against the Oilers on Saturday night in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down, teams are making their final pushes for playoff positioning. On Saturday around the league, there will be plenty of great games for fans to watch. One fun game to keep a close eye on will feature the Avalanche traveling to take on the Oilers in Edmonton.

How to Watch the Avalanche at Oilers in Canada Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Avalanche hold a 51-14-6 record. With that kind of season, Colorado appears to be a very serious contender to win the Stanley Cup. In their last outing, the Avalanche ended up knocking off the Jets by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of the rink, the Oilers are also a playoff-caliber squad. Edmonton is 42-25-5 coming into this game, but need to finish off the season strong. Last time out, the Oilers pulled off a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Kings.

Both of these teams are looking like potential contenders in their own way. This is going to be a very fun and intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see which squad comes out with the big win.

