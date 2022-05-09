How to Watch Avalanche at Predators Game 4 in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 4 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche go for the series sweep of the Predators in Game 4 of their first round series on Monday night.

The Avalanche showed their dominance again on Saturday when they beat the Predators 7-3 in Game 3. The win put them up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 4 on fuboTV

Colorado has looked every bit like the best team in the series, as it has outscored the Predators 16-6 in the first three games.

The Avalanche did have to survive overtime in Game 2, but they still came away with the win.

Monday they will look to complete the sweep, while the Predators will look to salvage a game and put a glimmer of hope in their locker room for a huge comeback in the series.

In the history of the NHL playoffs 198 teams have fallen behind 3-0. Nine of those teams have forced a Game 7 and four have completed the ultimate comeback.

The Predators are a long shot to do that, but the first step is getting that first win on Monday night at home.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
