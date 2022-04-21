How to Watch Avalanche at Kraken

On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Avalanche will hit the road to take on the Kraken in Seattle.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is quickly winding down and the playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, there are still games remaining on the regular-season schedule. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Avalanche traveling to Seattle to face off against the Kraken.

How to Watch the Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Prior to tonight's game, the Avalanche have gone 55-15-6 so far this season. Right now, they appear to be one of the top potential Stanley Cup contenders in the entire league. Colorado is coming off of a tough 3-2 loss to the Capitals in its last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Kraken have not had the same kind of season. Seattle is just 25-44-6 and has been out of playoff contention for quite some time. In their last game, the Kraken ended up beating the Senators by a final score of 4-2.

While the Avalanche are heavily favored to win this game, the Kraken aren't going to go down without a fight. Seattle would love to finish off the regular season strong. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.