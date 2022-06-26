How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Avalanche at Lightning

The Lightning looks to force a game seven in the Stanley Cup Finals when they take on the Avalanche in game six on Sunday night.

The Lightning avoided being eliminated on Friday night when they beat the Avalanche on the road in game five 3-2.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lightning were coming off a tough overtime loss at home in game four and were in a 3-1 series hole heading back to Colorado.

They got tough, though, and got a late goal by Ondrej Palat to get the win. It was Palat's 11th goal of the playoffs and the biggest one he has had.

Sunday, the Lightning must get a win at home if they want to keep the Avalanche from winning the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche, though, will be looking to finish off the Lightning and keep them from winning their third straight Stanley Cup.

The loss Sunday night was just their fourth in the playoffs, but third at home. They have lost just the one time on the road, but that was in game three at Tampa Bay.

Sunday, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game for the first time and end the series without having to go back to Colorado.

Regional restrictions may apply.