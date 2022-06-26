Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning looks to force a game seven in the Stanley Cup Finals when they take on the Avalanche in game six on Sunday night.

The Lightning avoided being eliminated on Friday night when they beat the Avalanche on the road in game five 3-2.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lightning were coming off a tough overtime loss at home in game four and were in a 3-1 series hole heading back to Colorado.

They got tough, though, and got a late goal by Ondrej Palat to get the win. It was Palat's 11th goal of the playoffs and the biggest one he has had.

Sunday, the Lightning must get a win at home if they want to keep the Avalanche from winning the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche, though, will be looking to finish off the Lightning and keep them from winning their third straight Stanley Cup.

The loss Sunday night was just their fourth in the playoffs, but third at home. They have lost just the one time on the road, but that was in game three at Tampa Bay.

Sunday, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game for the first time and end the series without having to go back to Colorado.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Stanley Cup Finals Game 6: Avalanche at Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18590699
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Avalanche at Lightning

By Adam Childsjust now
Taraji-bet-awards-2021-billboard-1548-1623692130
entertainment

How to Watch 2022 BET Awards

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18566710
MLS

How to Watch Revolution at Whitecaps

By Evan Lazarjust now
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_18596505
MLB

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Braves at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_18596456
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_12986334
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_15000944 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy