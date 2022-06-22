How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Four: Avalanche at Lightning

The Lightning go for their second straight win and a tie in the series in game four of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday against the Avalanche.

The Lightning got back into the series on Monday night when they beat the Avalanche 6-2.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lightning had lost game one in overtime and then were embarrassed in game two by losing 7-0. Monday night, they were staring a 3-0 hole in the face, but came out firing and got the huge win.

The Lightning are now back in the series and can tie it with another win on Wednesday night at home.

The Avalanche, though, will be looking to shrug off the loss on Monday night and take a 3-1 lead before heading back to Colorado for game five.

The Avalanche showed how explosive they can be in game two but were silenced in game three.

The loss was just the third of the playoffs for the Avalanche and now they are the ones looking to turn the momentum in the series.

The Lightning once again have life as they continue their quest toward a third straight Stanley Cup championship. Regardless, the Avalanche can take back control with a win on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.