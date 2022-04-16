How to Watch Blackhawks at Predators

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alex DeBrincat and the Blackhawks look to spoil the playoffs aspirations of the Predators on Saturday.

With just weeks left in the NHL regular season, the Blackhawks are not in contention for postseason activities, but they will take on a team that is. Chicago is 25-38-11 this season, totaling just 61 points throughout 74 games.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The bright spot on the team this season has been their ability to convert on the power play. The Blackhawks converted on 20.8% of their power plays which is good enough for No. 17 in the NHL. That's not bad considering this team lost 49 games.

The Predators will need this win because they are trying to get to play hockey going into late May. Once a team on top of the West, they now find themselves just two points ahead of not making the playoffs at all.

They are tied with the Stars for the No. 7 and No. 8 spots in the West. The Golden Knights, Canucks, and Jets all loom just two, five, and eight points away still very much in contention.

A win against Chicago will be a must in Nashville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

