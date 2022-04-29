How to Watch Blackhawks at Sabres

The Blackhawks wrap up their regular season on Friday night with a trip to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

The Blackhawks had a season to forget this year, but on Friday, they can end the year with their third straight win.

How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

If Chicago can get a win against the Sabres on Friday, it would be just the third time all season that it won three or more games in a row.

The Blackhawks haven't had much to celebrate this year, but on Wednesday, they were able to knock off the Golden Knights in a shootout and eliminate them from the playoffs.

It was a small consolation to a tough season, but one they will look to build on as they go for a third straight win to end the season.

The Sabres, though, will be looking to spoil that idea and get a win in their final home game of the year.

Buffalo, a team that has been one of the worst in the NHL over the last decade, made improvements this year and come into the regular-season finale 31-39-11 on the year.

The Sabres did lose on Thursday to the Bruins, but they had won four in a row before that loss and are starting to look like a team that might be ready to compete for the playoffs next year.

