Skip to main content

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks go for their third straight win Thursday night when they host the Canadiens.

The Blackhawks return home to take on the Canadiens after winning the last two games of their road trip. Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak with a surprising 2-1 win over the Golden Knights and then won again at Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks have played better over the last week, but their season-long struggles have continued. They are just 13-18-5 and in seventh place in the Central Division.

Thursday, though, they will look to continue their solid play with a win against a Canadiens team that has lost four in a row.

Montreal has not been able to replicate last year's success this year, as the team continues to struggle. 

The Canadiens have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12. They are just 7-24-4 this year, and one of those losses was to the Blackhawks earlier in the season.

Thursday night they will look to avenge that loss and snap their long losing streak with a win on the road in Chicago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Blackhawks
NHL

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy