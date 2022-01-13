The Blackhawks go for their third straight win Thursday night when they host the Canadiens.

The Blackhawks return home to take on the Canadiens after winning the last two games of their road trip. Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak with a surprising 2-1 win over the Golden Knights and then won again at Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks have played better over the last week, but their season-long struggles have continued. They are just 13-18-5 and in seventh place in the Central Division.

Thursday, though, they will look to continue their solid play with a win against a Canadiens team that has lost four in a row.

Montreal has not been able to replicate last year's success this year, as the team continues to struggle.

The Canadiens have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12. They are just 7-24-4 this year, and one of those losses was to the Blackhawks earlier in the season.

Thursday night they will look to avenge that loss and snap their long losing streak with a win on the road in Chicago.

Regional restrictions may apply.