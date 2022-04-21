How to Watch Blackhawks at Coyotes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks look to snap a two-game losing streak when they head to Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks start a three-game road trip on Wednesday when they head to Arizona. Chicago will also make stops in Los Angeles and San Jose before heading back to play its last two home games of the year.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus 2

Live stream Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It has been a rough year for the Blackhawks and an even rougher patch as they have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Their lone win during that time was a 5-4 shootout victory over the Sharks last Thursday.

Since that win, they have dropped a 4-3 game to the Predators and then a 5-2 game to the Flames on Monday night.

Wednesday, they will look to start the last two weeks of the season with a win against the Coyotes.

Arizona, though, will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak and beat the Blackhawks for the third straight time.

The Coyotes have just two wins in their last 14 games, but one of those wins was against the Blackhawks back on April 3.

They beat Chicago 3-2 in overtime but haven't won since and have scored just 10 goals in those seven games.

On Wednesday, they will look to snap out of its funk and finally get back in the win column.

