Blackhawks vs. Kings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Blackhawks go for their second straight win on Thursday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Kings.

The Blackhawks play the second of their three-game road trip on Thursday, looking to win their second straight game for the first time in a month.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angele Kings today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks snapped a two-game losing streak when they beat the Coyotes 4-3 in overtime. The win was just their second in the last 12 games and improved their record to 26-40-1.

Thursday, they will look to get another win against a Kings team that beat them 5-2 last Tuesday at home. The Kings have won three of four, including that win against the Blackhawks, and are currently No. 3 in the Pacific Division.

They are in the playoffs right now, but they are just three points up on the Golden Knights and need to keep winning if they want to stay in the playoff field.

The Kings have been playing better over the last week but can't let up against a Blackhawks team that has struggled this year.

