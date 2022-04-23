How to Watch Blackhawks at Sharks

The Blackhawks look to beat the Sharks for the second straight time on Saturday when they travel to San Jose.

The Blackhawks play the third of their three-game road trip on Saturday looking to head home 2-1. Chicago beat the Coyotes in overtime on Wednesday but dropped a 4-1 decision on Thursday to the Kings.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

That loss was the Blackhawks' 11th in the last 13 games as their rough season continues. Chicago is now just 26-41-11 on the year and in seventh place in the Central Division.

One of those wins during this stretch was a 5-4 shootout victory over the Sharks last Thursday.

Saturday, the Sharks will be looking to avenge that loss and take the season series from the Blackhawks.

San Jose beat Chicago 2-0 at the beginning of the season and Saturday night's game will be the rubber match between the two teams.

The Sharks are also in the middle of a rough patch as they have won just once in the last 12 games.

That win came on Tuesday when they beat the Blue Jackets 3-2, but they couldn't make it two in a row as they lost 3-1 to the Blues on Thursday night.

