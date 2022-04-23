Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks look to beat the Sharks for the second straight time on Saturday when they travel to San Jose.

The Blackhawks play the third of their three-game road trip on Saturday looking to head home 2-1. Chicago beat the Coyotes in overtime on Wednesday but dropped a 4-1 decision on Thursday to the Kings.

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live stream Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

That loss was the Blackhawks' 11th in the last 13 games as their rough season continues. Chicago is now just 26-41-11 on the year and in seventh place in the Central Division.

One of those wins during this stretch was a 5-4 shootout victory over the Sharks last Thursday. 

Saturday, the Sharks will be looking to avenge that loss and take the season series from the Blackhawks.

San Jose beat Chicago 2-0 at the beginning of the season and Saturday night's game will be the rubber match between the two teams.

The Sharks are also in the middle of a rough patch as they have won just once in the last 12 games. 

That win came on Tuesday when they beat the Blue Jackets 3-2, but they couldn't make it two in a row as they lost 3-1 to the Blues on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18135315
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Stars

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
USATSI_18130175
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sharks

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17496999
College Baseball

How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1010946451h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Toronto Arrows at Houston SaberCats:

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Old Glory DC

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy