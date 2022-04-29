How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Blue Jackets will hit the road to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is quickly winding down and the playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, there are still some very good games on the schedule. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Blue Jackets hitting the road to face off against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch the Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Ahead of tonight's game, the Blue Jackets hold a 37-37-7 record and have been out of playoff competition for a while. Columbus didn't have the season it was hoping for, but would still love to finish out the year strong. Last time out, the Blue Jackets ended up beating the Lightning by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Penguins have gone 45-25-11 coming into this game. They are a team that many think could make a playoff run this year. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Oilers by a final score of 5-1.

While the Penguins are heavily favored to win this game, the Blue Jackets aren't going to go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

