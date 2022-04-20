How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

The Blue Jackets take on the Sharks on Tuesday night in San Jose.

The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs again this season, but they did improve off of the 18-26-12 finish they had last season with only 48 points.

This season, they are 35-35-6 with a total of 76 points, almost doubling last year's total.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks

Columbus is coming off of a loss to the Ducks on Sunday night. It dug itself an early hole going down 3-1 at the end of the first period. The team was able to recover, scoring two in the second to tie the game at 3-3 going into the third period.

However, the Blue Jackets gave up two goals at the beginning of the third and were never able to recover despite chipping in another late goal.

The Sharks will also miss out on the playoffs this season. They are 29-34-12 through 75 games, totaling just 70 points.

San Jose is still looking for its first win in April, as it has lost eight games in a row leading into this matchup with Columbus.

