How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jackets take on the Sharks on Tuesday night in San Jose.

The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs again this season, but they did improve off of the 18-26-12 finish they had last season with only 48 points.

This season, they are 35-35-6 with a total of 76 points, almost doubling last year's total. 

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Columbus is coming off of a loss to the Ducks on Sunday night. It dug itself an early hole going down 3-1 at the end of the first period. The team was able to recover, scoring two in the second to tie the game at 3-3 going into the third period.

However, the Blue Jackets gave up two goals at the beginning of the third and were never able to recover despite chipping in another late goal.

The Sharks will also miss out on the playoffs this season. They are 29-34-12 through 75 games, totaling just 70 points. 

San Jose is still looking for its first win in April, as it has lost eight games in a row leading into this matchup with Columbus.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
