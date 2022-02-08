Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two East teams collide as the Blue Jackets and Boone Jenner take on the Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov Tuesday night.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Blue Jackets pick back up just two places out of playoff contention in the East. they are 20-22-1 with 41 points. That puts them five points behind Detroit and 14 points from the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

In the five games before the break, they were just 2-3. They need to have a great second part of their season to come away in that position. 

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That starts with the Capitals. They are 25-13-9 with 59 points in the same conference as Columbus. They currently sit as the No. 7 team in the playoff rankings. They are two points behind the Maple Leafs for No. 6 and four points in front of the Bruins for No. 8.

They are led by NHL star Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has 58 points (13 more than anyone else on the team). That breaks down to 29 goals and 29 assists in the first part of the season. The Capitals should stay in a good place as long as he and Kuznetsov continue scoring.

With Ovechkin being out due to COVID-protocol, this could be the huge boost that Columbus needs to pull the upset. It will need something special to jumpstart its season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
