The Flyers have already been eliminated from playoff contention but are embracing the spoiler role. The Blue Jackets (32-32-6) picked up a point Monday night but have lost seven straight games while remaining mathematically in the playoff race.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

On Sunday, Philadelphia took a point away from the Rangers at Madison Square Garden when Kevin Hayes beat Igor Shesterkin on the Flyers' third attempt in the 4-3 shootout win. The Flyers squandered a three-goal lead in the third period before Hayes' heroics.

Columbus gained a point on Monday night but lost in overtime to the Bruins. Zach Werenski scored with 16 seconds left in regulation for the Blue Jackets to force the extra five minutes. Former Flyer Jakub Voracek assisted on both Columbus goals and has 51 points on the season, second on the club.

The Blue Jackets won the first meeting with the Flyers in Philadelphia on Jan. 20, getting goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine in a 2-1 victory.

