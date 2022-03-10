How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

The Blue Jackets look to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday when they visit the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets make a quick trip to New York on Thursday before they head back home for two games. They hit the road on a three-game losing streak and have lost five of their last six.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The slump comes after they were playing their best hockey of the year, winning nine of 11.

Columbus now find itself 28-26-3 on the year and 10 points back of the Capitals for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday the Blue Jackets will look to get back on track against an Islanders team that is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

The Islanders are in the middle of a six-game homestand, but it hasn't gone well so far as they are just 1-2.

It has been the continuation of an up-and-down season that has New York just 21-24-8 on the year and out of playoff contention.

Thursday, though, the Islanders will look to get back in the win column and send the Blue Jackets home with their fourth straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.