How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Boone Jenner and the Blue Jackets travel to New York to take on Tage Thompson and the Sabres on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets sit at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference just two positions out of playoff contention. They are 21-22-1 this season with 43 points, just five behind the Red Wings and 12 behind the Bruins for a playoff spot.

The team ranks No. 14 in the NHL in goals scored. Boone Jenner leads the team in scoring with 32 points on the year. He has 19 goals and 13 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand follows with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Sabres are not the worst team in the East, but they are competing for it. They rank No. 15 out of 16 in the conference ahead of just the Canadiens. They are 14-24-7 with 35 points this year just one behind the Senators.

Tage Thompson leads the team in points with 30 this season off of 14 goals and 16 assists. He is followed by Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin who have 28 points each. Skinner leads the two in goals with 16.

Buffalo is projected to win this game at home with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -115. Columbus's money line is -105. The total goals projected to be scored in this match is 6.5 goals.

