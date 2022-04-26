How to Watch Blues at Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blues are still fighting for home ice in the first round of playoffs, while the Avalanche coast towards the postseason. They face off on Tuesday.

The Blues (49-20-11) are tied with Minnesota with 109 points in the race for second in the Central Division, but need a win Tuesday night over the suddenly slumping Avalanche (55-18-6) to improve their case.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis has won three straight games and is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games, but the Wild are 8-0-2 in the same span. The Blues won, 6-3, at Anaheim on Sunday, as Ivan Barbashev scored a goal and added two assists. 

While St. Louis has the tiebreaker edge over Minnesota with 43 regulation wins to 36, the Wild have a game in hand. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 34 goals and 82 points.

Colorado has lost four straight, including a 4-1 decision at Winnipeg on Sunday. The game was scoreless through two periods before J.T. Compher got the Avalanche on the board with 5:03 left in the third. The Jets responded with four unanswered goals for the win.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Colorado attack with 36 goals and 91 points. The Avalanche and Blues have split two meetings this season, each winning on the road. The Blues won in Denver on Oct. 16 and the Avalanche won at St. Louis on Oct. 28.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
