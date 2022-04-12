How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

The Blues and Bruins still have some work to do to clinch playoff spots as they meet in Boston on Tuesday night.

The Blues (42-20-10) have won five straight and have opened up a seven-point lead over the Predators for third place in the Central Division as they visit the Bruins (45-22-5) on Tuesday night.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston is a point behind the Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division and owns a five-point lead over the Capitals for the first Eastern Conference wild card spot. The Bruins can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday with a win and a regulation loss by the Islanders.

St. Louis blew out the Islanders at home on Saturday, 6-1. Justin Faulk scored twice with an assist, while Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas also posted three-point nights with a goal and two helpers apiece. Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots, as the Blues took a 5-0 lead late in the second period and never looked back.

The Bruins lost 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Washington. Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula scored a minute apart in the second period to put Boston up 2-1, but the Capitals tied things late in the second and went ahead for good with a goal mid-way through the third period.

David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 38 goals, missed Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury, his third straight absence. The club hasn't disclosed why the 25-year-old winger is out.

This is the first meeting this season between the Blues and Bruins and the teams meet again in St. Louis on April 19.

