How to Watch Blues at Sabres

The Blues, who are trying to lock up a playoff spot, take on the Sabres on Thursday.

The Blues have nine games left in the season but they sit pretty securely in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture. They are 43-20-10 with 96 points, all but having secured a playoff spot.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV:

St. Louis ranks top 10 in all major categories, including No. 4 in goals scored, No. 9 in goals scored against, No. 3 in power-play percentage and No. 6 in penalty kill percentage. Unfortunately, it is also No. 4 in penalty minutes.

The Sabres sit in an opposite boat. They are just 27-37-11 this season and No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. They sit with 65 points, which is almost 30 points away from being in playoff contention.

While St. Louis ranks in the top 10 in all major categories, Buffalo ranks in the bottom 10 in all but one. It ranks No. 24 in goals scored, No. 27 in goals against and No. 24 in penalty kill percentage.

The key for Buffalo in this matchup is to keep Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich off of the scoring sheet.

