How to Watch Blues at Wild, Game 2

The Blues look to win their second straight game at Minnesota on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

The Blues stole Game 1 from the Wild when they shut Minnesota out 4-0 on Monday. David Perron opened the scoring when he got the first of his three goals at 8:15 of the first period.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Ryan O'Reilly would score are 15:56 of the first period to give the Blues a 2-0 lead and then Perron added his second power-play goal of the game in the second. He completed the hat trick at 12:34 of the third to send the Wild fans to the exits.

It was a big win for the Blues who stole home-ice advantage from the Wild and will now look to get another win and head back home to St. Louis up two games to none.

The Wild, though, will look to even the series with a win. Minnesota was able to get more shots on goal in Game 1, outshooting the Blues 37-31. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't get anything by Ville Husso.

Wednesday, the Wild will look to solve the puzzle and get one by Husso and get a big Game 2 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.