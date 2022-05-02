How to Watch Blues at Wild Game 1

The Blues and Wild face off on Monday in the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

The Blues finished the regular season in third place in the Central Division with 109 points, four points back of the Wild.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blues finished comfortably ahead of the Stars to avoid being a wild card team, but still must head on the road to start their series with Minnesota.

The Blues finished the regular season on a two-game losing streak, but won 12 of 13 before that to clinch a playoff spot.

St. Louis finished behind the Wild, but went 3-0 against Minnesota this year, winning the last two in overtime.

Each of the three games have been high scoring with at least seven combined goals being scored. All three games could have gone either way, which should make this an exciting series.

The Wild will be looking to avenge those regular season losses and get a game one win to keep its home-ice advantage.

The Wild hit the playoffs red-hot having won seven of their last eight games. They have become hot at the right time and will look to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.