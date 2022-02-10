Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Jersey Devils look to take advantage of the St. Louis Blues' extended down time.

The Devils are glad to be coming into this game putting an end to a seven-game losing streak. They ended it emphatically beating the Canadiens on the road, 7-1. The win may have come at the expense of one of the worst teams in the game, but a win is a win.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their scoring onslaught was led by Michael McLeod who notched two goals to put it away. It was a close game toward the beginning of the second period when Montreal came within a goal, but then the Devils scored five unanswered and are looking to bring that offensive momentum tonight against the Blues. 

They might have a good opportunity to do that because no one would be surprised if the Blues were a little rusty. They haven't played in February at all. Their last game came against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 29 in a 4-1 loss. 

The Blues would be one of the best in the Pacific Division but are keeping pace in the Central Division. They're getting ahead of the offseason by recently signing free-agent-to-be Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown to contract extensions. They should be able to compete with the best for some time to come. 

February

10
10
2021

New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
