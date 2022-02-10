The New Jersey Devils look to take advantage of the St. Louis Blues' extended down time.

The Devils are glad to be coming into this game putting an end to a seven-game losing streak. They ended it emphatically beating the Canadiens on the road, 7-1. The win may have come at the expense of one of the worst teams in the game, but a win is a win.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Their scoring onslaught was led by Michael McLeod who notched two goals to put it away. It was a close game toward the beginning of the second period when Montreal came within a goal, but then the Devils scored five unanswered and are looking to bring that offensive momentum tonight against the Blues.

They might have a good opportunity to do that because no one would be surprised if the Blues were a little rusty. They haven't played in February at all. Their last game came against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 29 in a 4-1 loss.

The Blues would be one of the best in the Pacific Division but are keeping pace in the Central Division. They're getting ahead of the offseason by recently signing free-agent-to-be Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown to contract extensions. They should be able to compete with the best for some time to come.

