How to Watch Blues vs. Predators

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NHL action, a major showdown will occur between the Blues and Predators in Nashville.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season quickly winding down, there are plenty of big games left to watch. On the Sunday schedule, fans will have a few great matchups to watch closely. One of them will feature the Blues traveling to Nashville to take on the Predators.

How to Watch the St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

The Blues are 45-20-10. With the playoffs right around the corner, St. Louis will be a team to watch as a potential Stanley Cup contender. In their last game, the Blues ended up knocking off the Wild by a final score of 6-5.

On the other side, the Predators are also a team that could contend in the postseason. Nashville holds a 43-27-5 record this season. Last time out, the Predators ended up defeating the Blackhawks by a final score of 4-3.

Both of these teams have playoff seeding to think about as they enter this game. It should be a very entertaining matchup to watch. 

How To Watch

April
17
2022

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
