How to Watch Blues at Sharks

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blues look to avoid losing their second straight game on Thursday when they play the Sharks.

The Blues saw their nine-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday when they lost to the Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live stream St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It was just their second loss in the last 14 games, but both were in overtime so the Blues have recorded a point in each of those games.

The streak has moved the Blues into a second-place tie with the Wild in the Central Division. It has also helped them clinch a playoff spot and now they are battling to gain home-ice advantage for the first round against Minnesota.

On Thursday, that means getting a win against a Sharks team that is going for their second straight win.

San Jose finally got back in the win column when it beat the Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday. 

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Sharks. The long losing streak eliminated the Sharks from the playoffs and now they are just trying to play spoiler against teams looking to make or improve their spots in the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

