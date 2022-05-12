BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

The final round of 16 matches take place today at the Rome Open for the men’s and women’s draws.

As the Rome Open continues from Italy with the late morning and into the afternoon matches, there are five more men's singles, four women's singles, and three total doubles matches. The No. 1 ranked players on both the ATP and WTA Tours are on the court in the late morning today.

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's Round of 16 today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Stan Wawrinka is having a moment as he won the best men's singles match of the day yesterday, setting up a collision with the No. 1 player in the world today.

Both No. 1 ranked players in the world are in action, first with No. 1 Iga Swiatek being challenged by No. 16 Victoria Azarenka.

This year Swiatek has been on an epic run making the semifinals in every tournament she has entered, winning three tournaments and going 32-3 overall this calendar year. She is making a case to be the very clear No. 1 player in the WTA after taking the mantel from Ashleigh Barty.

The women get center court in this singles match, with No. 1 Novak Djokovic taking over the main court against the former three-time major winner, Stan Wawrinka.

These two matches feature the best players in the game of tennis near or at the peak of their powers as they attempt to win another tournament this year for their careers with Swiatek building her young legacy and Djokovic adding to his already unimpeachable one.

