How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Monday includes a showdown between the Boston Bruins (24-12-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points and the Ducks are seventh in the Western Conference with 47 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for Boston vs. Anaheim

Bruins vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Anaheim Stats

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 43 points. He has 20 goals and 23 assists this season.
  • David Pastrnak has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron's 31 points this season have come via 12 goals and 19 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (13th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has totaled 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.
  • Trevor Zegras is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.
  • Sonny Milano has scored nine goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
  • John Gibson has allowed 74 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 852 saves with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Anthony Stolarz: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Josh Manson: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper Body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
