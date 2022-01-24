How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Monday includes a showdown between the Boston Bruins (24-12-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points and the Ducks are seventh in the Western Conference with 47 points.
How to Watch Boston vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Anaheim Stats
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 43 points. He has 20 goals and 23 assists this season.
- David Pastrnak has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron's 31 points this season have come via 12 goals and 19 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (13th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has totaled 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.
- Trevor Zegras is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.
- Sonny Milano has scored nine goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
- John Gibson has allowed 74 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 852 saves with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Anthony Stolarz: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Josh Manson: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper Body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.