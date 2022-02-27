Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston

Ducks vs Bruins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Anaheim and Boston Stats

  • The Ducks put up 2.9 goals per game (157 in 54 games), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (144 in 52).
  • On average, the Bruins post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (17th).
  • Anaheim is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.
  • Boston is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).
  • On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
  • The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand's 51 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games.
  • David Pastrnak is a top offensive contributor for Boston with 51 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 23 assists in 52 games.
  • Patrice Bergeron's 14 goals and 24 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has been vital to Anaheim this season, with 45 points in 49 games.
  • Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's top contributors through 48 games, with 13 goals and 26 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 29 total points for Anaheim, with 11 goals and 18 assists.
  • In 17 games, Anthony Stolarz has conceded 40 goals (2.66 goals against average) and has racked up 471 saves.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy