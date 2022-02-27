Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston

Anaheim and Boston Stats

The Ducks put up 2.9 goals per game (157 in 54 games), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (144 in 52).

On average, the Bruins post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (17th).

Anaheim is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.

Boston is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).

The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand's 51 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games.

David Pastrnak is a top offensive contributor for Boston with 51 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 23 assists in 52 games.

Patrice Bergeron's 14 goals and 24 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has been vital to Anaheim this season, with 45 points in 49 games.

Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's top contributors through 48 games, with 13 goals and 26 assists.

Sonny Milano has 29 total points for Anaheim, with 11 goals and 18 assists.

In 17 games, Anthony Stolarz has conceded 40 goals (2.66 goals against average) and has racked up 471 saves.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

