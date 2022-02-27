Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston
Anaheim and Boston Stats
- The Ducks put up 2.9 goals per game (157 in 54 games), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (144 in 52).
- On average, the Bruins post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (17th).
- Anaheim is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.
- Boston is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
- The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand's 51 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games.
- David Pastrnak is a top offensive contributor for Boston with 51 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 23 assists in 52 games.
- Patrice Bergeron's 14 goals and 24 assists add up to 38 points this season.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has been vital to Anaheim this season, with 45 points in 49 games.
- Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's top contributors through 48 games, with 13 goals and 26 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 29 total points for Anaheim, with 11 goals and 18 assists.
- In 17 games, Anthony Stolarz has conceded 40 goals (2.66 goals against average) and has racked up 471 saves.
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)
How To Watch
