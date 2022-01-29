How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Bruins (24-13-3) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (10-27-4) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Boston

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Arizona Stats

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 16 goals and 17 assists in 41 games for Arizona add up to 33 total points on the season.

Phil Kessel has totaled 27 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 22 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere has scored seven goals on the season, chipping in 19 assists.

Scott Wedgewood has 493 saves while allowing 59 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 45 points in 35 games (21 goals and 24 assists).

David Pastrnak is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron's 33 points this season have come via 12 goals and 21 assists.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 54 goals (2.61 goals against average) and racked up 572 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

