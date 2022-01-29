How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (24-13-3) hit the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (10-27-4) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Boston
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Arizona Stats
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 16 goals and 17 assists in 41 games for Arizona add up to 33 total points on the season.
- Phil Kessel has totaled 27 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and 22 assists.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has scored seven goals on the season, chipping in 19 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood has 493 saves while allowing 59 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 45 points in 35 games (21 goals and 24 assists).
- David Pastrnak is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron's 33 points this season have come via 12 goals and 21 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 54 goals (2.61 goals against average) and racked up 572 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.