The Boston Bruins (35-18-5) and the Arizona Coyotes (18-35-4) meet in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2022 at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (75 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (40 points).

How to Watch Boston vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Arizona Stats

The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (171 in 58 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (203 in 57).

The Coyotes score 2.5 goals per game (30th in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.8 (eighth).

Boston is 13th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +11.

Arizona is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.

The Coyotes have conceded 47 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 12.4% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron has 43 total points for Boston, with 16 goals and 27 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 774 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 24 goals and 31 assists in 57 games for Arizona add up to 55 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 38 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 38 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere's 10 goals and 26 assists add up to 36 points this season.

Karel Vejmelka has played 33 games this season, conceding 102 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 960 saves and a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

