How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (35-18-5) and the Arizona Coyotes (18-35-4) meet in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2022 at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (75 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (40 points).
How to Watch Boston vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Arizona Stats
- The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (171 in 58 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (203 in 57).
- The Coyotes score 2.5 goals per game (30th in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.8 (eighth).
- Boston is 13th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +11.
- Arizona is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
- The Coyotes have conceded 47 power-play goals (30th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Bruins have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 12.4% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron has 43 total points for Boston, with 16 goals and 27 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 774 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 24 goals and 31 assists in 57 games for Arizona add up to 55 total points on the season.
- Nick Schmaltz is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 38 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 38 games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere's 10 goals and 26 assists add up to 36 points this season.
- Karel Vejmelka has played 33 games this season, conceding 102 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 960 saves and a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)