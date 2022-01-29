How to Watch Bruins at Coyotes

The Bruins travel to Arizona on Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Coyotes.

The Bruins play the second game of a three-game road trip Friday against the Coyotes looking to win for the first time this week. Boston has lost back-to-back games, to the Ducks on Monday and the Avalanche on Wednesday.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The two straight losses come after the Bruins had won 10 of 12 games since the league-wide pause. They had been playing their best hockey of the year until their losses earlier this week.

On Friday night, they will look to get back in the win column against a Coyotes team that is coming off three straight losses.

Arizona has had a tough year. The team was playing better, as it had won two in a row and three of five, but then it finished off its road trip with three straight defeats.

They have allowed 17 goals in the three losses as their defense continues to struggle. On Friday night, they will have to play much better if they want to knock off a Bruins team that has been playing well lately.

