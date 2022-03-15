How to Watch Bruins at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins face the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

For the second tie in less than a week, the Bruins (36-18-5) are set to play the Blackhawks (22-30-8).

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Chicago BlackhawksToday:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams last met on Thursday, with Boston winning 4-3.

On the winning side, David Pastrnak led the way with two goals and an assist, while Patrice Bergeron added two assists, though he was unable to score despite seven shots on goal. Jack Ahcan and Charlie Coyle each scored a goal as well.

As for Chicago, Brandon Hagel scored two of the team's three goals, with Alex DeBrincat adding the other. DeBrincat had an assist as well. Kevin Lankinen had 32 saves.

Boston faced Phoenix on Saturday, winning 3-2. The Bruins have now won four of their last five games, with the only blemish in that stretch being an overtime loss to the Kings.

The Blackhawks followed the loss to Boston up with a 6-3 win over Ottawa. Caleb Jones and Jonathan Toews each scored two goals in the win, while Patrick Kane had three assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
