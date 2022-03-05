How to Watch Bruins at Blue Jackets

The Bruins head to Columbus to keep up their hot streak in this primetime NHL matchup against the Blue Jackets.

The top of the Atlantic Division is stacked. The defending champions are back on top after the Panthers have had the most points for most of the season. But the Maple Leafs and Bruins aren't far behind as any one of these teams could make a deep run into the playoffs. Boston has been on a tear lately as it is inching up the standings.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets:

Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

The Bruins have won six of their last seven games, including their last game, beating the Golden Knights on the road 5-2. Craig Smith was the standout star in that game as he secured a hat trick which ended up being the difference.

It was a nice bounceback after a 4-3 loss against the Ducks after they stunned the Kings by beating them on their home ice 7-0. They've been able to keep the pressure up offensively in this run as they've scored no less than three goals in these past seven games.

The Blue Jackets will be tasked with stopping them tonight in this primetime matchup. Columbus is coming off a 4-3 loss against the Kings where it gave up a hat trick of its own to Viktor Arvidsson who scored the game-winner. The Blue Jackets were up 3-1 in that game so their focus will be closing out this game against Boston.

