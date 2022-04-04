How to Watch Bruins at Blue Jackets

Red-hot Bruins having difficulty making up ground in the tough Atlantic Division race, face the Blue Jackets on Monday night

The Bruins (43-20-5) have won two straight and eight of their last 10, but still trail Toronto and Tampa Bay by two points in the race for position in the Atlantic Division. On Monday, they face the Blue Jackets (32-32-5), who have lost six straight and 15 points out of a playoff spot with 13 games to play.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston can't be caught by anyone in the Atlantic Division. It holds a 30-point lead over Detroit in the division standings and leads Washington by seven and the Islanders by 18 in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

The Bruins won the first game of the home-and-home with Columbus on Saturday, winning in Boston, 5-2. Boston took the lead at 16:06 in the third period on a power-play goal by Eric Haula before adding two empty-net tallies in the final two minutes. Haula scored two goals, his 11th and 12th of the season, and Brad Marchand notched three points.

The Blue Jackets haven't won since March 19 and have picked up just two points in that stretch with a pair of overtime losses. On Saturday, Justin Danforth gave Columbus a 2-1 lead with his seventh goal of the season just 42 seconds into the second period, but Jeremy Swayman blanked the Jackets over the final 39:18.

