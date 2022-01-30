How to Watch Bruins at Stars

The Bruins travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Sunday night to looking to win their second straight game.

The Bruins wrap up a three-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the Stars. Boston lost to the Avalanche in overtime but then came back with a 2-1 win against the Coyotes on Friday night.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The win was the Bruins' eighth in the last 11th games and has them 25-13-3 overall and in fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

Sunday, they will look to finish with a winning record on the road trip before heading home for three straight.

The Stars will look to send them home with a loss, though, as they try and bounce back from a 5-0 loss to the Capitals on Friday night.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Stars and dropped them to 22-17-2.

Dallas has been playing much better lately as it continues to chase for the last wild card playoff spot.

The Stars are tied with the Oilers with 46 points, two back of the Flames for the last playoff spot.

They still have a lot of time to make up ground, but they would prefer to keep their hot streak going and get a big win against the Bruins on Sunday night.

