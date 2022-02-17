Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins take on the Islanders in this NHL rivalry.

The Bruins are the last team in the playoff hunt for the East right now. They have 58 points on a 27-16-4 record. They have a pretty secure lead as they are eight points ahead of the first team out (Detroit).

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are 12-6-3 on the road this season, one of the best road teams in the conference. They are just 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, though. Their last match resulted in a 2-1 loss on the road to the Rangers.

The Islanders have slowly sunken to one of the bottom teams in the East. They are on the wrong side of the eight-point gap between the No. 8 team and the No. 9 team. In fact, they are 18 points behind the last playoff team at rank No. 11.

They are 17-20-6 this season and just 9-10-3 at home this season. They have currently lost three straight games to the Oilers, Flames and Sabres (all on the road).

New York is projected to win this match by a favored spread of -1.5 points and a money line of -125. Boston's money line is +105. The total projected goals scored on ice in this game is Over/Under 5.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17691918
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Islanders

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17686126
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Nets

5 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

35 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

35 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

35 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy