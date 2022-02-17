How to Watch Bruins at Islanders

The Bruins take on the Islanders in this NHL rivalry.

The Bruins are the last team in the playoff hunt for the East right now. They have 58 points on a 27-16-4 record. They have a pretty secure lead as they are eight points ahead of the first team out (Detroit).

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

They are 12-6-3 on the road this season, one of the best road teams in the conference. They are just 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, though. Their last match resulted in a 2-1 loss on the road to the Rangers.

The Islanders have slowly sunken to one of the bottom teams in the East. They are on the wrong side of the eight-point gap between the No. 8 team and the No. 9 team. In fact, they are 18 points behind the last playoff team at rank No. 11.

They are 17-20-6 this season and just 9-10-3 at home this season. They have currently lost three straight games to the Oilers, Flames and Sabres (all on the road).

New York is projected to win this match by a favored spread of -1.5 points and a money line of -125. Boston's money line is +105. The total projected goals scored on ice in this game is Over/Under 5.5 goals.

