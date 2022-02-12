How to Watch Bruins at Senators

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Bruins look to get look to get back on track when they hit the road against the Ottawa Senators.

The return from the break hasn't been as planned for the Boston Bruins thus far. They've lost back-to-back games and now they must go on the road to Ottawa for the chance to turn around. Their first game back, they lost to Pittsburgh 4-2 as Sidney Crosby's 499th goal was the one that clinched the game. Their last game might be the one that is more concerning as they came out flat losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-0 shutout. 

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To be fair though the Bruins were severely short-handed but things won't get much better against Ottawa. They were without Brad Marchand who is the Bruins points leader with a six-game suspension. They were without captain Patrice Bergeron who suffered a head injury in the game against the Penguins. Finally they got the tough news that their venerable goalie Tuukka Rask would not try to make a comeback this season and rather he decided to hang up his skates and retire. 

That is a lot to overcome especially against the best team in the Metropolitan division. It will be an easier road against the Senators but the same issues still apply. Ottawa is coming off a shutout of their own against the Penguins. Look for the Senators to play spoiler against their Atlantic division foe tonight.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
