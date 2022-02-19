How to Watch Bruins at Senators

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators looks to get back at the Bruins as the Senators host this rematch on Saturday.

The Bruins and Senators will try to break out of their own recent slides. First, the Bruins have lost four of their last five and their last two games back-to-back. The Senators have dropped their last three games at home but won their last two games on the road, including their last game with a dominant 3-1 over the Sabres. 

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time Boston won was coincidently over Ottawa last Saturday when the Bruins won 2-0. All the action was in the first period and it started early. Trent Frederic scored the first goal 45 seconds into the game. It was over after that as goalie Jeremy Swayman played one of his best of the season stopping 30 shots to earn the shutout on the road. 

The Bruins can't take this game for granted as they are trying to keep pace in the stacked Atlantic division. Even though Ottawa's general manager Pierre Dorion said that he hopes this is the last NHL trade deadline where the team are sellers, they can hang with the best teams on any given night. 

Just take their game last Sunday for example where they beat the Capitals 4-1. Besides, the Bruins only scored a combined two goals in their last two games against both New York squads. This game will be tight with Ottawa looking for revenge and momentum could shift the outcome at any moment. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709075
