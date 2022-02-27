How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

The Bruins go for their fourth straight win on Saturday night when they travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks.

The Bruins play the second of a six-game road trip on Saturday and are looking to stay perfect on the trip. Boston took down the Kraken Thursday night 3-2 in overtime to win its third straight overall.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

It was a tough game, but a good win to start of its time away from home. The Bruins are now 30-17-4 as they continue to sit in the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

This is a tough stretch for them and could go a long way in solidifying their spot in the playoffs.

Saturday night, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Sharks team that is coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

The win against New York snapped a seven-game losing streak and was just their third win in the last 14 games.

The slump has dropped them to seventh place in the Pacific Division as they have started to see their playoff hopes slip away.

San Jose needs to start winning, but Saturday night it won't be easy against a streaking Bruins team.

