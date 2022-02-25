Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins try to widen the gap in the East as they take on one of the West's worst teams, the Kraken, on Thursday night.

The Bruins are the No. 8 team in the Eastern Conference, but in the last stretch of the season, there is still a pretty big gap between them, sitting in the final playoff spot, and the No. 9 Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have 62 points while Columbus has 53. They are also only three points behind the Capitals. Davi Pastrňák leads the team in points with 49 points on 27 goals (team-high) and 22 assists this season.

The Kraken are the second to last team in the Western Conference. They are 16-33-4 with only 36 points this season. They are all but eliminated from playoff contention as they look toward next season.

They are currently riding a five-game losing streak that they are trying to break.

Boston is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -225. Seattle's money line is +185. The Over/Under total projected goals scored is 6.0 goals in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy