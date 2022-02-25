How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

The Bruins try to widen the gap in the East as they take on one of the West's worst teams, the Kraken, on Thursday night.

The Bruins are the No. 8 team in the Eastern Conference, but in the last stretch of the season, there is still a pretty big gap between them, sitting in the final playoff spot, and the No. 9 Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

They have 62 points while Columbus has 53. They are also only three points behind the Capitals. Davi Pastrňák leads the team in points with 49 points on 27 goals (team-high) and 22 assists this season.

The Kraken are the second to last team in the Western Conference. They are 16-33-4 with only 36 points this season. They are all but eliminated from playoff contention as they look toward next season.

They are currently riding a five-game losing streak that they are trying to break.

Boston is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -225. Seattle's money line is +185. The Over/Under total projected goals scored is 6.0 goals in this game.

